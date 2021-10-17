Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With starting tight end Logan Thomas out of action, Ricky Seals-Jones has stepped in to fill the void for the Washington Football Team. He has the chance for a breakout effort this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, which gives him some appeal in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Over the last two weeks, Seals-Jones has been targeted 15 times, coming away with seven total catches and 60 yards. Last week in a loss to the Saints, he saw an incredible nine targets, but only finished with 41 yards. However, he did get passes thrown his way in the end zone, failing to come up with any of them. He also had a 35-yard catch called back on a penalty.

The targets, especially the end zone looks, are a good sign at least. Seals-Jones is facing a Chiefs team that’s given up a league-high 466 yards to opposing tight ends this season, letting them score twice.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ricky Seals-Jones is worth a flyer this week given the favorable matchup.