Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals continued the perfect start to their season with another win in Week 5, this time a 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Now sitting at 5-0 and looking to extend their winning streak, they’ll take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore had a decent showing, catching five of his six targets for 59 yards while adding another 38 yards with three rush attempts. He didn’t find the end zone — he’s only scored once this season — but it was a solid outing for Moore. He ran his routes capably and showed that he deserves to battle for the WR2 role among Christian Kirk and AJ Green. He should be somewhat involved in the Cardinals offense going forward especially after a performance like that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While he’s not guaranteed to bring in huge fantasy points, he could still be worth a start at WR2 or flex if you don’t have DeAndre Hopkins or any other better options. Moore has the potential for a high ceiling as long as he’s utilized as much as he was in Week 5.