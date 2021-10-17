AJ Green start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 on the season after a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Not only does it keep their perfect record, but extends their winning streak to five as they’re starting off the season strong. They’ll face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

AJ Green saw a season-low two targets in the win over the 49ers, catching only one of them for 13 yards. Week 5 was a huge disappointment for fantasy managers who have him rostered, as he’d consistently been scoring double-digit fantasy points the previous three weeks straight, seeing six targets in every game prior. He even played 80 percent of the snaps, but the pass distribution didn’t go his way in this game. He’ll hope to bounce back in Week 6 and get back to his usual target count, but it’s up in the air as of now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The only consistent and safe receiver to start from the Cardinals is DeAndre Hopkins as we don’t know what the offense will look like against the Browns in Week 6. Still, it could be a high-scoring contest, so Green could see more action than he did in Week 5 and could still deliver a decent fantasy score. He could be a great start at the flex spot, especially in PPR leagues.