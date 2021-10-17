Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals kept their winning streak — and their perfect record — intact with a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. They improve to 5-0 through the first five weeks of the season and will face off against a solid Cleveland Browns team in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Chase Edmonds came into Week 5 nursing a shoulder injury which resulted in him seeing a reduced workload against the 49ers. He still carried the ball six times for 15 yards and caught three of his four targets for another 19 yards, combining for 34 overall.

Not a great showing fantasy-wise for Edmonds, but heading into Week 6 and closer to full recovery on that shoulder, he should see closer to his normal workload this weekend as long as the injury doesn’t take a turn for the worse. Even while playing through injury, he still saw about 60 percent of the snap counts with 37 total, indicating that this next week should be similar but with more involvement on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chase Edmonds should be started at least as an RB2 in Week 6, as last week was his worst performance of the season and he should be expected to only improve on that going forward. He should be good for double-digit fantasy points especially in PPR leagues.