James Conner start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals won their fifth straight game to keep their perfect record this season with a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Now at 5-0 with a flying start to the season, they’ll take on a tough Cleveland Browns team in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

James Conner had another decent game as he carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards and a touchdown. This is his fifth touchdown in the last three weeks, giving fantasy managers something to be excited about even though his yards per carry is never very high. His season-high yard total in a game is 53, which he did in Week 1 with 16 carries. He’s not going to rack up a mass amount of yards, but Conner can find the end zone and that’s where his fantasy value comes in if he continues to score. He’s not seeing much-passing action, catching his lone target in Week 5 for eight yards. He’s only been targeted in the air four times this season, but to his credit, he’s caught them all.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Conner can be seen as a boom-or-bust player right now since his points are generally coming from touchdowns, but he’s been somewhat consistent at finding the end zone the last few weeks. Chase Edmonds may be a safer bet from the Cardinals, but Conner has a high ceiling if he continues to perform well around the goal line. Add in Edmonds dealing with a shoulder injury and he has a little more value. Conner should see some priority in the Cardinals rushing game with the form he’s in right now, so he’s worth a start in Week 6 if you have him rostered.