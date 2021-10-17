Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will be looking to get wide receiver Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones more involved in the offense as they get ready to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WRs Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Last week, Higgins was the only Browns wide receiver to score a touchdown against the Chargers. The 27-year-old wideout also had three receptions (five targets) for 29 yards and scored 11.9 fantasy points. It was the second consecutive week that Higgins scored at least 10 or more fantasy points.

In Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, Higgins had 10.3 fantasy points on four receptions (seven targets) for 63 yards. Second-year receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, he had one of his best games last week against the Chargers. Peoples-Jones produced five receptions (six targets) for 70 yards. In the first three games of the season, the young wide receiver he had a total of five receptions for 57 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Between the two wide receivers, I would start Higgins over Peoples-Jones for this week in fantasy football.