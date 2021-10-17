Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to score a touchdown since making his return to the football field in Week 3. OBJ will look to find his way into the end zone on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. did not have the best of games last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, where the Browns scored 42 points. The star wide receiver had two receptions (three targets) for 20 yards and scored 4.0 fantasy points. It was the second week in a row that OBJ was held to only two catches after he had five receptions (nine targets) for 77 yards in his regular season debut.

The veteran wideout will now try his luck against one of the better defenses in the league in the Arizona Cardinals. This season, Arizona’s defense has allowed seven touchdowns and 26.3 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham Jr. has not had that breakout game yet, but he’s still the best wide receiver on the Browns. OBJ is worth a start as a FLEX option heading into Week 6.