Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns dropped their second result of the season with a 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Austin Ekeler late in the fourth quarter. The Browns will take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

Kareem Hunt comes into this game with a questionable designation and Nick Chubb has been ruled out. Hunt missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but got in a limited practice on Friday as he recovers from wrist and knee issues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt had 12 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another 28 yards catching five of his six targets in Week 5. This is the third straight game where he’s found the end zone and ran for over 60 yards, putting in consistent solid performances. In fact, there’s only one game so far this season where he hasn’t logged a touchdown, which was in Week 2 in their win against the Texans. He has five touchdowns coming from four different games, proving he can score with the best of them despite still playing behind starter running back Nick Chubb.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

All signs point to Hunt being available to play in the Week 6 contest against the Cardinals. As long as he’s active, he should be in the starting lineup for all fantasy leagues.