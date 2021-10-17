Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns lost their second game of the season with a 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. They were riding a three-game winning streak up until that point and looked like they might extend it to four, but two touchdowns from Austin Ekeler late in the fourth quarter gave the Chargers the win. The Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Despite the loss, Baker Mayfield turned out his best fantasy performance of the season, finally breaking the 20-point mark. He threw 23-for-32 and 305 yards — his highest total since the season opener. He threw for two touchdowns as well, the first time he’s passed for multiple scores in a game this season. He’ll look to build on that momentum and put in another solid performance in Week 6 against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mayfield hasn’t proven he’s a top-tier QB1 quite yet this season, but if he can keep performing like he did in Week 5, then he can be there in no time. Sit Mayfield in Week 6 in single-QB leagues and look elsewhere for a more solid performer at QB.