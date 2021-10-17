How to watch the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Forth Worth, Texas this weekend for its Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race. The circuit will be running the race at the Texas Motor Speedway, with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kyle Busch won last year’s race, edging out Martin Truex, Jr. Busch’s win snapped Kevin Harvick’s three-year win streak. This year, playoff leader Kyle Larson is in the pole position and the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +340. Denny Hamlin follows at +600, Busch is +700, and Chase Elliott is +750.

The playoff race is into the round of eight. The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the first of three races that will determine the final four drivers who will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on November 7.

Starting Lineup