 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Forth Worth, Texas this weekend for its Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race. The circuit will be running the race at the Texas Motor Speedway, with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kyle Busch won last year’s race, edging out Martin Truex, Jr. Busch’s win snapped Kevin Harvick’s three-year win streak. This year, playoff leader Kyle Larson is in the pole position and the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +340. Denny Hamlin follows at +600, Busch is +700, and Chase Elliott is +750.

The playoff race is into the round of eight. The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the first of three races that will determine the final four drivers who will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on November 7.

Starting Lineup

2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
9 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
10 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
12 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
14 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
19 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing
20 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
30 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
32 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
35 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
36 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware Racing
37 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
38 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management
39 Timmy Hill 13 Motorsports Business Management

More From DraftKings Nation