Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are one of the top tight end duos in the NFL, and both can be used in certain fantasy formats. The will get a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Henry is coming off a big day last weekend against the Houston Texans when he caught six of eight targets for 75 yards with a touchdown. Smith caught both of the two targets that came his way for 27 yards receiving. Through five games of the season, Henry has 20 catches for 216 yards with two touchdowns, and Smith has 15 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. They will go up against the Dallas defense, which allowed a combined five receptions for 69 yards to New York Giants tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph in their last time out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henry can be used as a low-end No. 1 tight end, and Smith is a mid-tier tight end No. 2 from a fantasy perspective.