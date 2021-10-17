Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys’ two-headed tight end situation has certainly resolved itself after an ongoing training camp battle over the summer. Dalton Schultz has emerged as a clear favorite in the passing game. It’s also made him into one of the most productive players at his position in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TEs Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin

Schultz caught six passes on eight targets last week against the Giants, turning that into 79 yards. He had three touchdowns and 138 yards in the two games before that. Needless to say he’s overshadowed Blake Jarwin, who has three catches over the last three games. He didn’t even have one last week. Schultz has had at least six targets in every game but one this season. He’s a critical part of the offense, and that makes him a value fantasy football starter.

The Patriots, who the Cowboys take on this week, have been the league’s best team against tight ends so far this season. However, Dallas has so many talented players on offense, it’s going to be difficult for New England to key in on all of them. Plus, with Schultz’s role in the offense cemented, he’s just too valuable to leave on the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dalton Schultz.