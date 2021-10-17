Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders begin the post-Jon Gruden era with a key divisional clash against the Denver Broncos. Both teams began the season 3-0 and have since dropped two straight, albeit for wildly different reasons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs’ role with the Raiders came into question before the 2021 season began. The team signed free-agent running back Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $11 million deal to ostensibly split the work with Jacobs. But over the past two weeks, Jacobs has taken control of the backfield, with Drake receiving only three times during that stretch. Those figures, while not conclusive, suggest a clearer path for Jacobs moving forward.

Of course, the resignation of Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden could change the workshare for players in multiple position groups, running backs among them. Whether that benefits or hurts Jacobs will remain unclear for at least another week. Tread cautiously for now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jacobs as an RB2.