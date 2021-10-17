Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Sunday’s matchup of the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos holds significant meaning outside of the still-unraveling scandal surrounding the former’s ex-head coach. Both teams began the season 3-0 and have lost back-to-back games since. Whichever leaves Mile High with a loss this weekend will have effectively removed themselves from the postseason discussion.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Coming off a concussion, Teddy Bridgewater played more or less as he usually would during last Sunday’s tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Due to the Broncos falling behind early, the veteran signal-caller saw his highest number of pass attempts (38) of the season to date, completing 24 for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater did toss his first interception of the season, though that came in the game’s final minute with Denver trailing by eight points.

Still, Bridgewater remains a middling option in fantasy. Despite a cavalcade of talented receiving options at his disposal, he seems to level off in the 200-passing-yard range with a passing touchdown or two. The arrival of the bye weeks reduces the available quarterbacks, but most leagues will have someone more appealing available.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Teddy Bridgewater.