Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Courtland Sutton has been tasked with being the Denver Broncos' number one wide receiver. He leads the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards. On the season, Sutton has 25 receptions on 39 targets for 377 yards and a touchdown. He has at least five targets in all four of his most recent games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton heads into Week 6 as the overall WR29 in half-PPR scoring formats. He is getting consistent usage and just put up his second 100+ receiving yard performance of the season. The knock on Sutton has been that he put up 159 receiving yards in Week 2 and followed that up with performances of 37 and 47 yards respectively. The 120 yards and endzone trip last weekend were a sight for sore eyes. This week, he faces the Las Vegas Raiders who are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Courtland Sutton can be started in your FLEX spot.