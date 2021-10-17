Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Melvin Gordon is technically the starting running back for the Denver Broncos. He is, however, potentially losing time to rookie Javonte Williams who has looked good so far this season. Add in that Gordon is questionable with a hip injury. He’s expected to play, but will be worth keeping an eye out on Sunday.

Neither running back is cementing themselves as the guy so for now you have to try and decide who to play week-to-week. On the season, Gordon has 60 rushes for 282 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with an additional 10 receptions on 13 targets for 96 more yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon heads into Week 5 as the overall RB20 in half-PPR scoring formats. His last two games have seen him have under double-digit carries for the first time all season. He hasn’t found the endzone since Week 3 and fantasy managers are begging for more yards and a score. Luckily, he has a good matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Melvin Gordon this week.