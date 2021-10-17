Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

When Jerry Jeudy went down with an injury, the number two wide receiver role for the Denver Broncos was up for grabs. When KJ Hamler also went down with an injury, Tim Patrick was thrust into the role. Patrick is third on the Broncos in targets but second in receptions and receiving yards. So far this season, he has 22 receptions on 28 targets for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Patrick heads into Week 6 as the overall WR30 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has at least double-digit fantasy points in four of five weeks this season. He hasn’t found the endzone since Week 2, so he is hopefully due for a touchdown. The Las Vegas Raiders are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This creates a tough matchup for Patrick, but his consistent usage in the offense does inspire some confidence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Patrick has some FLEX appeal this week, but it is a tough matchup.