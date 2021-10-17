Noah Fant start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tight end Noah Fant has had an up and down season for the Denver Broncos. He has played in all five games and has 21 receptions on 31 targets for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Even weeks have been his forte as Week 2 and Week 4 he found the endzone and had productive weeks. In odd weeks, Fant seemingly disappears in both usage and production. All eyes will be on Fant to see if he can remain consistent going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant heads into Week 6 as the overall TE11 in half-PPR scoring formats. He is right on the cusp of not being a top-12 tight end, but he has had value so far this season. Most recently, Fant has three receptions on four targets for 20 yards. The Las Vegas Raiders are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Fant still carries value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Fant this week.