Noah Fant start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Noah Fant ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By TeddyRicketson
Noah Fant #87 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a first quarter touchdown catch as Brandon Stephens #21 of the Baltimore Ravens covers the play at Empower Field at Mile High on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. &nbsp; Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Tight end Noah Fant has had an up and down season for the Denver Broncos. He has played in all five games and has 21 receptions on 31 targets for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Even weeks have been his forte as Week 2 and Week 4 he found the endzone and had productive weeks. In odd weeks, Fant seemingly disappears in both usage and production. All eyes will be on Fant to see if he can remain consistent going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant heads into Week 6 as the overall TE11 in half-PPR scoring formats. He is right on the cusp of not being a top-12 tight end, but he has had value so far this season. Most recently, Fant has three receptions on four targets for 20 yards. The Las Vegas Raiders are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Fant still carries value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Fant this week.

