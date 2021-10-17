Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Rookie running back Javonte Williams has been playing himself into more usage for the Denver Broncos. He hasn’t overtaken Melvin Gordon for the starting job yet, but he is definitely eating into his workload.

Williams had three straight games to start the season with double-digit carries, but he has eight carries or fewer the last two weeks. On the year, Williams has 54 rushing attempts for 247 yards and a touchdown. He has 11 receptions on 12 targets for 75 additional yards.

And now, Gordon is questionable with a hip injury. Gordon is expected to play, but Williams could see even more work this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams heads into Week 6 as the overall RB33 in half-PPR scoring formats. While he hasn’t had the carries, he has at least three receptions in the last three games. He has had two double-digit performances over the last three weeks. The Las Vegas Raiders are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This promotes a good matchup for Williams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the matchup, Williams has FLEX appeal.