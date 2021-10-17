Derek Carr start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

While the fallout caused by Jon Gruden’s leaked emails continues to expand, the Las Vegas Raiders will play their first game since the embattled head coach resigned from his post. Though of secondary concern, the Raiders risk losing three consecutive games after beginning the season 3-0.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

During the Raiders’ winning streak, Derek Carr produced like a solid (if unspectacular) fantasy quarterback. His numbers came crashing down over the past two weeks, not helped by the Gruden-related uproar that dominated the national discussion. Whether caused by the off-the-field issues or not, Las Vegas looked like a lifeless team during Week 5’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

But even with Gruden gone, the Raiders will still have to play under unusual circumstances. Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos will feature a new head coach (Rich Bisaccia) and a new offensive play-caller (Greg Olson). Las Vegas has played Denver well during the Vic Fangio era, but the various moving parts make Carr a risky proposition until things settle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Derek Carr.