Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the spotlight over the past two weeks, and not for good reasons. Emails sent roughly a decade ago by Jon Gruden made his continuation as head coach untenable and force his resignation. Meanwhile, the Raiders still played a game with Gruden at the helm, adding to the controversy.

With Gruden now out in Las Vegas, the Raiders will now adjust to a reworked coaching staff for an important divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

During free agency, the Raiders signed Kenyan Drake ostensibly to take a bite out of Josh Jacobs’ workload. While Drake did see meaningful action during the team’s three-game winning streak, he has barely seen the ball since. Over the last two weeks, Drake has just three total touches, a figure in line with Peyton Barber and Nathan Peterman (really).

Whether Gruden’s resignation and shakeup to the coaching staff changes Drake’s place in the hierarchy remains uncertain, but fantasy managers probably shouldn’t lean too heavily on the veteran running back until his role becomes clearer.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kenyan Drake in all formats.