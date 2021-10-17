Henry Ruggs start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Just as the Las Vegas Raiders begin the post-Jon Gruden era, the team runs into a division rival, the Denver Broncos. Both teams began the season 3-0 and both have lost two games since. Sunday’s matchup could effectively remove the loser from the AFC West race for good.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

As Derek Carr began to increase his throws down the field, 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs unsurprisingly became one of the beneficiaries. Ruggs leads the Raiders in receiving yards (348) and yards per reception (20.5). He doesn’t see as many targets as the team’s other top receiving weapons, but he does well with the ones he gets.

While Gruden’s resignation might cause some of the priorities to shift on offense, Ruggs’ role shouldn’t change too dramatically. The Raiders should still take a similar number of deep shots, and Ruggs makes the most sense as the primary target.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ruggs in non-PPR leagues as a FLEX.