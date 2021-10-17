Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders begin a new era for the franchise with a trip to play one of their division rivals, the Denver Broncos. The game will provide the first signs as to whether the Jon Gruden-less Raiders look more like the team that started 2021 with a 3-0 record or the one that has dropped two straight contests.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

During the Raiders 3-0 start, Bryan Edwards seemed to have a sizable role in the passing game. The 2020 third-round pick saw 13 targets during that stretch, turning them into 10 catches for 210 yards (a tidy 21 yards per reception).

But while Edwards’ targets have remained steady since the Raiders began to slide, his ability to make the most out of those opportunities hasn’t. He caught just three of his 10 targets since the start of Week 4, lowering his catch rate on the season to less than 60%.

The Raiders’ transition could change when Edwards sees the field and how the offense uses him. Whether that change benefits his fantasy managers remains entirely unclear at the moment.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Bryan Edwards in all formats.