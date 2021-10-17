Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for their fifth win this week when they take on the New England Patriots. The Cowboys are rolling to start the season thanks in no small part to their explosive offense, a unit that’s getting contributions from all corners. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has turned limited work into a noticeable level of production, enough that he’s gotten some attention in fantasy football circles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

After two straight games with touchdowns, Wilson had a quiet outing last week. He caught his only target, turning that into 35 yards. That’s a season-high for him. And the most receptions he’s seen in a single game this season is three.

Wilson’s fantasy appeal is strictly limited to his touchdown potential, but that’s not consistent enough to rely on him in fantasy lineups. Dallas is a run-first team with receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper dominating snaps at receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson’s production isn’t consistent enough to be in fantasy lineups this week.