CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb got off to a big start this season, giving fantasy football managers hope that he might be one of the bright stars of the season. Since Week 1, however, his numbers have been up and down from week to week, part of which is understandable given how loaded Dallas’ offense is. But Lamb had a nice outing last week and will be looking for another one this week when the Cowboys take on the Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb had four catches on six targets last week against the Giants, the most he’s seen in both categories in three weeks. He posted 84 yards and a touchdown on the day. The Cowboys lean heavy on their run, which limits the production from Lamb and the other receivers. But this week against the Patriots, they’ll have a more even matchup, which should result in a decent share of targets for Lamb.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb belongs in fantasy lineups this week.