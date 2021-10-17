Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Despite a questionable designation with a hamstring injury, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper made it onto the field last week. However much the injury was bothering him, it was hard to see in the box score. Now, Cooper and the Cowboys will be looking for another big outing this week against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cooper caught three passes on six targets last week, turning that into 60 yards and a touchdown. It was the second week in a row that he’s found the end zone and posted at least 60 yards.

Cooper’s had three catches every week since the opener. And while Dallas does lean hard on its running game, he saw an uptick in targets last week, even in a blowout win over the Giants.

The Patriots are giving up an average of 32 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, as a group. But they’ll be keyed in on the run against Dallas, and Cooper’s consistent play lately makes him a viable fantasy starter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Amari Cooper.