Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Despite the presence of Ezekiel Elliott, a running back who is more than capable of doing it all and leading the team’s backfield, the Dallas Cowboys give their second running back, Tony Pollard, a healthy role to play in the offense. It’s made both Pollard and Elliott viable fantasy football starters this season. They’ll look to continue it with a game against the Patriots on tap for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard ran for 75 yards on 14 carries last week in a thumping of the Giants. The 14 carries represent a season high too. He also caught four passes for another 28 yards.

He obviously gets more work when the Cowboys have a lead, but he’s had at least 60 yards in each of Dallas’ last four games. New England’s defense is giving up an average of 111 rushing yards per game this season. Pollard should very well have a role to play again this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tony Pollard.