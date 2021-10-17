Damien Harris start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris leads the team in carries. He has been limited this week in practice due to a rib injury. It looks like he is on track to take the field this week. He goes into Week 6 of the NFL season leading the Patriots backfield. Unfortunately, this workload hasn’t translated to fantasy relevance. He has 63 rushes for 230 yards and two touchdowns so far this season and added seven receptions for 46 yards through the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris heads into Week 6 as the overall RB37 in half-PPR scoring formats. He started the season with back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy performances. He followed that up with fewer than 10 points in each of his most recent three games. The Dallas Cowboys are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Because of the matchup, Harris has FLEX appeal this week.