Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson saw a larger workload last weekend because Damien Harris battled an injury to his ribs. Harris is listed as questionable for Week 6, but it appears likely he will be available.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson could not find a whole lot of running room as he finished last week’s game against the Houston Texans with 23 rushing yards on 11 carries for 2.1 yards per attempt and was never targeted in the passing game. He saw most of his rushing attempts in the second half with Harris struggling through the injury. Heading into last weekend’s game, Stevenson had just one carry on the season for two yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Harris expected to play, there would be no reason for Stevenson to be anywhere near a fantasy lineup. Be sure to check the injury reports because if he is unable to go, Stevenson would likely split work with Brandon Bolden but would still be a No. 4 running back option at best.