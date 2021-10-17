Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has emerged as the team’s go-to wideout, and he could be a viable fantasy option in Week 6 in their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers had five passes thrown his way and finished with four receptions for 56 yards in last week’s game against the Houston Texans. He led all New England wide receivers in those categories, though tight end Hunter Henry was the statistical leader on the team. Meyers had a combined 26 targets over the previous two games heading into last weekend, so he should see more looks moving forward. He will go up against a Cowboys defense that ranks No. 32 defensively in passing yards allowed per game with an average of 311.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Meyers is a low-end wide receiver No. 2 from a fantasy football perspective as the lone Patriots receiver worth considering in your lineup.