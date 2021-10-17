Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor did not make fantasy managers too satisfied in his last time out, and he hasn’t quite replicated an impressive performance from Week 1. Agholor will get a better matchup in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor caught three of four targets for 32 yards in last weekend’s game against the Houston Texans. His best game of the season came in the season opener in a loss to the Miami Dolphins when he caught five of seven targets for 72 yards and a touchdown. In the next four games, he combined for 11 catches for 125 yards. Agholor will go up against a Cowboys defense that ranks No. 32 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Agholor has not done much to deserve looks as a starter in fantasy lineups to this point and is only usable as a potential flex option in the deepest of leagues.