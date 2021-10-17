Mac Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The transition to rookie quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t gone to plan. Jones hasn’t been bad but he certainly hasn’t been good. Through five games, Jones has 1,243 passing yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions. Jones has led the New England Patriots to a 2-3 record, but at least there isn’t any sort of competition in the quarterback room that he needs to worry about. He will be starting for the Patriots, but certainly won’t be for your fantasy teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones is the overall QB27 in fantasy football after five games. He only has one game above 16 fantasy points which isn’t great for his production. He is coming off of an 11.54 fantasy point performance against the Houston Texans. He seems to be better for regular football than fantasy at the moment, but that isn’t saying a whole lot. Even with a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, don’t worry about putting him in your lineup. The Cowboys are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mac Jones.