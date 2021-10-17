Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

When the Tennessee Titans traded for wide receiver Julio Jones, quarterback Rayn Tannehill’s draft stock went up. Tannehill had already been putting up good number in Tennessee, but it was assumed that this new weapon would help him improve even more. Whether it has been the Titans inability to stay healthy, or a Tannehill regression, the fact of the matter is that he isn’t having the start to 2021 that was expected of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has 1,251 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through five games this season. If you include his 130 yards rushing and his lone touchdown on the ground, he slots in as the overall QB21 in fantasy football. He’s behind Carson Wentz for god sake. Tannehill has been a disappointment totaling more than 15 fantasy points just twice so far. This week, he takes on the Buffalo Bills who are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. A poor start to the year and a bad matchup? Ooof.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tannehill this week.