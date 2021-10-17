Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Cole Beasley is heading into his 10th season and is coming off of career-high receptions in a season with 82. He is in his third season with the Buffalo Bills, but he has had an up and down season so far. Through five games, he has 26 receptions on 34 targets for 215 yards. He hasn’t found the endzone yet this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley heads into Week 6 as the overall WR58 on the season which isn’t great. He showed in Week 3 why he has value though when he had 11 receptions on 13 targets. Unfortunately, in the two games since then, he has only three receptions on four targets for 21 yards. He hasn’t been able to be consistent as teammates Emmanuel Sanders and Dawson Knox have risen in usage. The Tennessee Titans are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Because of this, Beasley has added value, but you would need to be in bye week or injury dire straits if you were going to start him with any sort of confidence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Beasley this week.