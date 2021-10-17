Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Ben Roethlisberger has not had the best year so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some have even called for him to be benched. Heading into the season, Roethlisberger took a $5 million pay cut. It’s looking like it will be his final year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

In terms of starting quarterbacks, Roethlisberger has been one of the worst in terms of fantasy. He is coming off his best week where he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns against Denver. On the season, he’s thrown for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. One thing he has really struggled with is turnovers. He’s thrown four interceptions and has lost two fumbles.

Seattle has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so I would expect Pittsburgh to run the ball a ton. Their passing defense hasn’t been much better, so we could see the Steelers throw the ball a lot as well. I don't see Seattle stopping Najee Harris especially coming off the game he had last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Big Ben should sit this week.