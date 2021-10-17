Geno Smith start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will begin life without Russell Wilson for the foreseeable future as Geno Smith will get the start in their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a large Sunday Night Football audience ready to see what he can do.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith entered last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter when Wilson left the game with an injured finger. Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also rushed for 23 yards on three attempts. Smith has a fantastic group of pass catchers to throw to, and he will go up against the Steelers defense that ranks No. 19 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fantasy managers likely have better options and do not need to rush to the waiver wire to pick up Smith. He is a low-end quarterback No. 2, but his floor was raised due to his running ability years ago when he started with the New York Jets, so we’ll see how much that aspect of his game can still be relied on.