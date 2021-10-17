Alex Collins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks offense will look quite a bit different this weekend with a change at the quarterback position, and they will also be without top running back Chris Carson as well. If you’re a fantasy manager who has Alex Collins, he could be set up for a solid Sunday night in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Carson was ruled out for the second consecutive game and placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. Collins saw an increased workload against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, though he was not all that effective despite the high usage. He rushed for 47 yards on 15 rushing attempts with 3.1 yards per carry and caught two of three passes for 25 yards. Collins should be in for another significant workload especially with Russell Wilson out and Geno Smith in.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Collins can be started as a low-end running back No. 2 from a fantasy perspective because of the volume he is set to receive.