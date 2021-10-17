Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks passing game will look different for the next few weeks with Russell Wilson out of the lineup with an injury in favor of Geno Smith quarterback. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is one of the many players in this offense that will be impacted.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Wilson left last weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter with a thumb injury before Smith entered. Lockett was targeted 10 times in the game and caught five passes for 57 yards. He has 25 receptions on 35 targets on the season with 390 yards with three touchdowns, though he hasn’t scored in three consecutive games. Lockett will go up against a Pittsburgh Steelers secondary that ranks 19th in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lockett is a mid-tier No. 2 wide receiver from a fantasy perspective. It’s difficult to project exactly what numbers he will have with the obvious downgrade at the quarterback position, but he has enough talent to be started in just about all fantasy leagues.