Gerald Everett, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will play their first game without Russell Wilson, who is out with a finger injury, and Geno Smith is set to make the start. This is an obvious downgrade to the team’s passing game, and here’s a look at what to do if you’re considering Seattle tight ends Gerald Everett or Will Dissly.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Gerald Everett, Will Dissly

Everett missed each of the last two games and has since been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and is projected to return to the field for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In three games this season, he has eight receptions for 77 yards with a touchdown. With Everett out the previous two games, Dissly combined to catch four passes for 34 yards. He has eight receptions for 110 yards and has yet to reach the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither player is startable in all that many fantasy leagues. If you had to pick one, Everett is the preferred tight end on the Seahawks, but he is a low-end tight end No. 2 at best.