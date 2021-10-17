DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks posted their final injury report and to many fantasy managers’ delight, wide receiver DK Metcalf was not listed as he had been dealing with a foot injury. He will be available in their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Seattle will be without Russell Wilson for a while as he has been placed on IR with a finger injury, so it will be Geno Smith throwing passes for the foreseeable future. In his last time out, Metcalf caught all five targets that went his way for 98 yards with two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams. In Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, Metcalf will match up with a defense that ranks No. 19 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the downgrade at quarterback, Metcalf can be used as a No. 1 wide receiver. If he’s on your roster, get him in the lineup every week.