Najee Harris start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Steelers have slowly been increasing Najee Harris’ involvement in the offense. He is clearly their running back for their future as long as he can stay healthy. While their quarterback has struggled, Harris been a bright spot in their offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Prior to last week, Harris hadn’t done too much in the run game. But during the past week, Harris rushed 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown. I would expect that he will get 20+ carries again on Sunday Night Football. It is hard to know what to expect out of Harris, as the Steelers play-calling has been questionable this season.

Seattle’s defense as a whole has been awful this season. The offense is what kept them in games and without Russell Wilson, it will be extremely hard for them to do that. They have allowed 80+ rushing yards to every team that they’ve faced so far this season. IF the Steelers were smart, they would feed Harris all game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris should start this week in both DFS and season-long.