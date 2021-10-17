Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Diontae Johnson is an extremely talented receiver who should have more yards than he does. You never know what to expect with Steeler receivers as it seems like every week there is a new one making big plays. But now that they’re without JuJu Smith-Schuster, Johnson will be forced to step up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

So far this season, Johnson has 25 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Last week he had a 50-yard touchdown reception early and than only had one more target for the rest of the game. Like I said before, with JuJu out, expect Johnson to have at least seven targets this week.

With Seattles defense being as bad as they are, this could be Pittsburgh’s best week offensively by far. I don't expect anybody on Seattle to be able to stop Johnson or Chase Claypool for that matter. The big difference in this game will be whether or not Seattle can force a few turnovers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Johnson should start this week.