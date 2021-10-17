Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Chase Claypool was one of the top rookie wide receivers last season. The season didn’t start extremely well for him, however he is starting to come along.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool is coming off his best week this season. Against Denver, he caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. That was his first touchdown of the season. That’s pretty surprising given his success last year. With JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the season, Claypool’s targets will only increase and they will need him to step up.

Seattle’s defense has been extremely bad as whole this season. Between Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and Najee Harris, it will be extremely difficult for Seattle to limit this offense. They will need to get pressure on Ben Roethlisberger and force him to make some bad decisions. That’ll be there only chance at winning.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In bot DFS and season-long fantasy, Claypool should start this week.