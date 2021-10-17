Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The tight end situation in Pittsburgh is tough because neither guy has really stepped up. I think we will see that throughout the season. One of the two might score a touchdown every few weeks but don't expect much else.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TEs Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth

The two have combined for 137 yards and a touchdown this season. That is less than the number one tight end on a majority of the teams in the NFL. Ebron had a pretty good year last year in Pittsburgh but this season they just haven’t targeted him much at all. It would make sense if Freiermuth was getting the ball a ton, but he really isn't either.

Seattle has actually done a good job limiting the tight ends in the past few weeks. That is one of the only things they have done well defensively. However, I don't expect them to pay much attention to the Steelers tight ends this week because that isn’t where the success has been for Pittsburgh.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, both Ebron and Freiermuth should sit.