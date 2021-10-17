Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills backfield continues to be convoluted. Week in and week out we try to determine who has the better chance to go off between Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Singletary has double-digit carries in four of five games so far this season. He has totaled 55 carries for 284 yards and a touchdown. He has eight receptions on 13 targets for only 22 yards receiving so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary did see a drop in carries in Week 5 but figures to bounce back against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have allowed double-digit points to opposing running backs four times. It helps if the running back is involved in the passing game, but the Titans have given up five rushing touchdowns to running backs this season. In total, they are giving up about 20.64 fantasy points per game so this presents a good matchup for Singletary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary can be used as a FLEX in your lineup.