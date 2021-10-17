Zack Moss start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills backfield continues to be a headache for fantasy managers. Running back Zack Moss has shown signs of his potential as the lead back, but he hasn’t (pun intended) run away with the job yet. Moss is just in his second NFL season and is already closing in on his 2020 numbers. Through four games, he has 46 rushes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He has eight receptions on 10 targets for an additional 94 yards and a touchdown receiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss has seen a nice uptick in usage this season and has double-digit carries in three of the four games he has played. Moss was a healthy scratch in Week 1 which was a cause of concern for fantasy managers but he has performed well so far. Moss heads into Week 6 as the overall RB22 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has at least 10.7 fantasy points per game this season. The Tennessee Titans are allowing 20.64 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This matchup is on the tougher side, but Moss has gotten the usage recently to inspire hope for this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Zack Moss this week.