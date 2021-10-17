Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills’ tight end has started to break out this season. He heads into Week 6 as the overall TE3 in half-PPR fantasy leagues. He is an instrumental part of the Bills’ offensive game plan. He has 18 receptions on 24 targets for 261 yards and five touchdowns through five games. Knox has five touchdowns in his last four games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

This week is going to be a great test to see if the Dawson Knowx hype train is real or not. Obviously, he has been absolutely on fire so far this season, but this matchup will help show if you can truly rely on him week-to-week as a set it and forget it player in your tight end spot. The Tennessee Titans are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. If Knox can have another great game this weekend, he is set up well for the rest of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Knox this week.