Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Emmanuel Sanders has turned into a great signing for the Buffalo Bills. The former free agent has found a home in Buffalo through five games. Sanders has 19 receptions on 31 targets for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Sanders is the third-highest targeted Bills receiver so he has found good usage in this offense and developed a nice rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders heads into Week 6 as the overall WR17 in half-PPR scoring formats. Over the last three weeks, Sanders has at least 10.6 fantasy points in each game and he had 23.9 fantasy points in Week 3 and 18.9 fantasy points last week. The Tennessee Titans defense probably has Sanders foaming at the mouth with excitement. The Titans are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Emmanuel Sanders this week against the Tennessee Titans.