Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

It’s always a good idea to keep tabs on bell-cow running backs back-ups just in case the starter happens to miss time. The Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has been playing out of his mind as per usual. His backup, Jeremy McNichols, has quietly had a good season as well. McNichols has played in all five games and has shown that he can be a receiving threat in this offense. He only has seven rushes, but he has 17 receptions already. In Week 4, McNichols was targeted 12 times.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Jeremy McNichols

McNichols doesn't have a ton of week-to-week value as a backup, and he definitely doesn’t have any in standard leagues. If you are in a half-PPR or full PPR league, make sure that McNichols is rostered in your league. He has at least two targets and 20 yards or a touchdown in each game this season. Not the most impressive, but he is the overall RB44 in half-PPR leagues this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit McNichols against the Buffalo Bills this week, but make sure he is rostered in your league.