Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Former Tennessee Titans’ tight end Jonnu Smith showed how fantasy-relevant a tight end in this offense could be. When he left in 2021 free agency, all eyes fell on Anthony Firkser to take up the mantle. Expectations were high for the young player but tempered nonetheless. He has played in three games and has 13 targets. He has caught six of those targets for a combined 75 yards on the season, but he hasn’t found the endzone yet.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser has 12 total fantasy points in half-PPR fantasy leagues this season. Unfortunately, this has him ranked as the overall TE46 on the season. He is seventh on the Titans in targets which doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence for this weekend. The Buffalo Bills are giving up only 7.72 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. He isn’t involved enough in the offense to relevant a start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Firkser this week.